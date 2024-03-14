Market cap of Tenon Medical Inc [TNON] reaches 2.91M – now what?

Tenon Medical Inc [NASDAQ: TNON] loss -22.76% or -0.33 points to close at $1.12 with a heavy trading volume of 11905286 shares. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Tenon Medical Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Revenue Increased 192% Year-Over-Year.

The daily chart for TNON points out that the company has recorded -38.16% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 59.02K shares, TNON reached to a volume of 11905286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tenon Medical Inc [TNON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNON shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNON stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenon Medical Inc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

Trading performance analysis for TNON stock

Tenon Medical Inc [TNON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.44. With this latest performance, TNON shares dropped by -2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.21 for Tenon Medical Inc [TNON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2969, while it was recorded at 1.3280 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4255 for the last 200 days.

Tenon Medical Inc [TNON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tenon Medical Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 1.24.

Tenon Medical Inc [TNON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tenon Medical Inc posted -4.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNON.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tenon Medical Inc [TNON]

