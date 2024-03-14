Lennar Corp. [LEN] Is Currently -0.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lennar Corp. [NYSE: LEN] closed the trading session at $165.50. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Lennar Reports First Quarter 2024 Results.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights – comparisons to the prior year quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.04 percent and weekly performance of 2.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 42.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, LEN reached to a volume of 3512683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lennar Corp. [LEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $165.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Lennar Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Lennar Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on LEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corp. is set at 3.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.23.

LEN stock trade performance evaluation

Lennar Corp. [LEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.77. With this latest performance, LEN shares gained by 4.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.74 for Lennar Corp. [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.55, while it was recorded at 164.84 for the last single week of trading, and 129.78 for the last 200 days.

Lennar Corp. [LEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Lennar Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.23 and a Current Ratio set at 4.04.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lennar Corp. [LEN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lennar Corp. posted 2.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corp. go to 0.60%.

Lennar Corp. [LEN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.