Home Depot, Inc. [HD] is 9.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Home Depot, Inc. [NYSE: HD] surged by $4.45 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $378.99. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 8:00 AM that THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NCAA ®, COMBINING THE FANDOM OF MARCH MADNESS ® WITH THE SATISFACTION OF DIY.

New “How to March Madness” campaign and “Tips from the Tool Shaq” content series featuring Shaquille O’Neal aim to help doers get more done this spring.

The Home Depot is expanding its collegiate sports footprint by becoming an official corporate partner of the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA), just in time for March Madness. Through the partnership, The Home Depot will have rights across all 90 NCAA championships, including the women’s and men’s Division I basketball tournaments, creating a game-winning combination during spring, the retailer’s busiest selling season.

Home Depot, Inc. stock has also gained 0.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HD stock has inclined by 14.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.15% and gained 9.36% year-on date.

The market cap for HD stock reached $377.19 billion, with 1.02 billion shares outstanding and 992.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, HD reached a trading volume of 3682245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Home Depot, Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $376.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Home Depot, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $325 to $335. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2024, representing the official price target for Home Depot, Inc. stock. On January 18, 2024, analysts increased their price target for HD shares from 350 to 415.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Home Depot, Inc. is set at 5.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 263.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 21.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

HD stock trade performance evaluation

Home Depot, Inc. [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.41. With this latest performance, HD shares gained by 3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.77 for Home Depot, Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 361.66, while it was recorded at 374.99 for the last single week of trading, and 325.25 for the last 200 days.

Home Depot, Inc. [HD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Home Depot, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Home Depot, Inc. [HD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Home Depot, Inc. posted 3.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Home Depot, Inc. go to 4.50%.

Home Depot, Inc. [HD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.