Gaxos.AI Inc [GXAI] moved up 51.13: Why It’s Important

Gaxos.AI Inc [NASDAQ: GXAI] jumped around 2.72 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.04 at the close of the session, up 51.13%. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 3:07 PM that Gaxos.ai Inc. Announces $3.5 Million Private Placement Priced At-The-Market under Nasdaq Rules.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Compared to the average trading volume of 242.33K shares, GXAI reached a trading volume of 43418090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gaxos.AI Inc [GXAI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaxos.AI Inc is set at 2.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.34.

How has GXAI stock performed recently?

Gaxos.AI Inc [GXAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.83. With this latest performance, GXAI shares gained by 214.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GXAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.07 for Gaxos.AI Inc [GXAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.37, while it was recorded at 6.37 for the last single week of trading, and 5.87 for the last 200 days.

Gaxos.AI Inc [GXAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Gaxos.AI Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.91 and a Current Ratio set at 21.91.

Insider trade positions for Gaxos.AI Inc [GXAI]

The top three institutional holders of GXAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GXAI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GXAI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.