Airship AI Holdings Inc [AISP] is 492.35% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Airship AI Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: AISP] surged by $2.42 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $10.07. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 8:31 AM that Airship AI to Attend the 36th Annual ROTH Conference on March 17-19, 2024.

Airship AI President Paul Allen will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings during the conference to discuss the recently announced large contract to an agency within the Department of Justice (DOJ) for the Company’s Acropolis Enterprise Sensor Management video and data management platform, $10.9 million award from the Department of Homeland Security, 2024 $11.8 million backlog plus pipeline of $140 million, and expanding footprint driven by demand from Fortune 500 Customers and U.S. Federal Government and Department of Defense Agencies.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Airship AI Holdings Inc stock has also gained 45.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AISP stock has declined by -7.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.04% and gained 492.35% year-on date.

The market cap for AISP stock reached $229.70 million, with 33.40 million shares outstanding and 18.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.55M shares, AISP reached a trading volume of 7262865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Airship AI Holdings Inc [AISP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airship AI Holdings Inc is set at 1.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 75.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

AISP stock trade performance evaluation

Airship AI Holdings Inc [AISP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.52. With this latest performance, AISP shares gained by 488.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AISP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.36 for Airship AI Holdings Inc [AISP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.35, while it was recorded at 7.38 for the last single week of trading, and 8.27 for the last 200 days.

Airship AI Holdings Inc [AISP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Airship AI Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.01 and a Current Ratio set at 0.01.

Airship AI Holdings Inc [AISP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AISP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AISP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AISP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.