NCR Voyix Corp [VYX] fell -25.19% so far this year. What now?

NCR Voyix Corp [NYSE: VYX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.76% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.57%. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Nicolet National Bank Partners with NCR Voyix to Transform Digital Banking.

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX), a leading global platform and provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail, restaurant and banking industries, today announced that $8.5 billion-asset Nicolet National Bank (Nicolet Bank) has selected NCR Voyix to enhance and improve its customer experience for digital banking.

Green Bay, Wisconsin-based Nicolet Bank serves communities across Wisconsin, Michigan and parts of Minnesota. As part of a strategic effort to improve the customer experience in digital banking and exceed ever-changing customer expectations, the bank selected NCR Voyix Digital Banking. Nicolet Bank customers can expect a better experience due to NCR Voyix’s open platform, robust capabilities and intuitive look and feel. In addition, Nicolet Bank will help customers more effectively manage their finances by offering sophisticated financial wellness, money management and self-service tools on the platform. NCR Voyix will also support the bank’s data strategy and help create efficiencies in the back office.

Over the last 12 months, VYX stock dropped by -8.74%. The one-year NCR Voyix Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.89. The average equity rating for VYX stock is currently 1.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.79 billion, with 138.00 million shares outstanding and 135.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, VYX stock reached a trading volume of 4168284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NCR Voyix Corp [VYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VYX shares is $19.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VYX stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for NCR Voyix Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Mar-13-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2023, representing the official price target for NCR Voyix Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on VYX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NCR Voyix Corp is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for VYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for VYX in the course of the last twelve months was 2.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.88.

VYX Stock Performance Analysis:

NCR Voyix Corp [VYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.57. With this latest performance, VYX shares dropped by -18.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.11 for NCR Voyix Corp [VYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.85, while it was recorded at 12.23 for the last single week of trading, and 15.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NCR Voyix Corp Fundamentals:

NCR Voyix Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.88 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

VYX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NCR Voyix Corp posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR Voyix Corp go to 4.00%.

NCR Voyix Corp [VYX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VYX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VYX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VYX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.