HNR Acquisition Corp [HNRA] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 120.64% YTD: What’s Next?

HNR Acquisition Corp [AMEX: HNRA] price surged by 121.21 percent to reach at $2.45. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 1:45 PM that HNR Acquisition Corp Announces a Significant Increase in Potential Oil Recovery from the Grayburg-Jackson Field.

HNR Acquisition Corp (NYSE American:HNRA) (the “Company” or “HNRA”) is an independent oil and gas company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin. Today, the Company announces that the potential untapped oil in the prolific Grayburg and San Andres oil zones may be accessed in the near term.

After a series of management meetings with its independent petroleum consultants to review well log data and historical completion data, in addition to the previously announced proven reserves, there may be 34 million barrels of oil to be accessed in the prolific Grayburg and San Andres zones by simply adding perforations to existing wells in the Grayburg and San Andres formations in the Company’s leasehold. Management has a dual path analysis underway where our VP of Operations is focused on maximizing short-term and long-term production in the Seven Rivers zone, and the Company’s consulting geologist is assessing the best approach to recover oil from the Grayburg and San Andres zones.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HNR Acquisition Corp is set at 0.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

HNR Acquisition Corp [HNRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 135.17. With this latest performance, HNRA shares gained by 130.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HNRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.17 for HNR Acquisition Corp [HNRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.02, while it was recorded at 2.45 for the last single week of trading, and 7.24 for the last 200 days.

HNR Acquisition Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.12 and a Current Ratio set at 0.12.

The top three institutional holders of HNRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HNRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HNRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.