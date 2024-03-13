Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU] Revenue clocked in at $18.99 billion, down -11.60% YTD: What’s Next?

Baidu Inc ADR [NASDAQ: BIDU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.93% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.15%. The company report on March 8, 2024 at 7:44 AM that Baidu Launches China’s First 24/7 Robotaxi Service.

The start of round-the-clock operations comes as the third major operational expansion of Baidu’s robotaxi service in 2024.

In Feb 2024, Baidu was approved for robotaxi pilot operation on highways to Beijing Daxing Airport, making Beijing the world’s first capital city to launch airport robotaxi service. In the same month, Baidu also launched fully driverless service across the Yangtze River in Wuhan, demonstrating its technical sophistication in navigating challenging geographic landscapes.

Over the last 12 months, BIDU stock dropped by -20.50%. The one-year Baidu Inc ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.63. The average equity rating for BIDU stock is currently 1.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.10 billion, with 276.45 million shares outstanding and 276.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, BIDU stock reached a trading volume of 3660115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $156.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Baidu Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $160 to $190, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on BIDU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc ADR is set at 3.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 104.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for BIDU in the course of the last twelve months was 10.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.82.

BIDU Stock Performance Analysis:

Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.15. With this latest performance, BIDU shares dropped by -0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.53 for Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.23, while it was recorded at 100.40 for the last single week of trading, and 123.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baidu Inc ADR Fundamentals:

Baidu Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.82 and a Current Ratio set at 3.01.

BIDU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baidu Inc ADR posted 2.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc ADR go to 14.30%.

Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BIDU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.