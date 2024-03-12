Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR [ELWS] Stock trading around $0.64 per share: What’s Next?

Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: ELWS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 22.77% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.77%. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Earlyworks selected as a co-creation partner for MetaMe® a meta-communication service utilizing cutting-edge technology from NTT DOCOMO, one of Japan’s largest cell phone operators!.

Earlyworks Co., Ltd.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.63 million, with 15.22 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, ELWS stock reached a trading volume of 9023569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR [ELWS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

ELWS Stock Performance Analysis:

Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR [ELWS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.77. With this latest performance, ELWS shares gained by 44.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.62% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.14 for Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR [ELWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5563, while it was recorded at 0.5538 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR [ELWS] Institutonal Ownership Details

