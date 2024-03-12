Beneficient [BENF] moved down -12.55: Why It’s Important

Beneficient [NASDAQ: BENF] slipped around -0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.08 at the close of the session, down -12.55%. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Beneficient Enters into New Liquidity Transaction with ff Venture Capital.

– Related liquidity transactions with three funds managed by ff Venture Capital, a leading investor in emerging industries, including fintech.

– With full participation from all limited partners, it is estimated Ben’s loan portfolio collateral will grow by up to $121.5 million.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, BENF reached a trading volume of 6740838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Beneficient [BENF]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beneficient is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BENF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.77.

How has BENF stock performed recently?

Beneficient [BENF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.14. With this latest performance, BENF shares dropped by -73.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BENF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.07 for Beneficient [BENF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2947, while it was recorded at 0.0973 for the last single week of trading.

Beneficient [BENF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Beneficient’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.21 and a Current Ratio set at 0.21.

Insider trade positions for Beneficient [BENF]

