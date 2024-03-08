why Berry Corp [BRY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.50

Berry Corp [NASDAQ: BRY] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 0.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.09. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Berry Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4084753 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Berry Corp stands at 3.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.30%.

The market cap for BRY stock reached $536.50 million, with 75.67 million shares outstanding and 73.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 923.90K shares, BRY reached a trading volume of 4084753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Berry Corp [BRY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRY shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Berry Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $9 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Berry Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on BRY stock. On April 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BRY shares from 11 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Berry Corp is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.62.

How has BRY stock performed recently?

Berry Corp [BRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.57. With this latest performance, BRY shares gained by 7.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.72 for Berry Corp [BRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.82, while it was recorded at 7.05 for the last single week of trading, and 7.40 for the last 200 days.

Berry Corp [BRY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Berry Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.62 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

Earnings analysis for Berry Corp [BRY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Berry Corp posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Berry Corp go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Berry Corp [BRY]

