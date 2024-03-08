Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ventyx Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: VTYX] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 13.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.13. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Ventyx Biosciences Announces $100 Million Private Placement of Common Stock.

The private placement was led by funds affiliated with Farallon Capital Management, L.L.C., with participation by Cormorant Asset Management, an affiliate of Deerfield Management Company, Redmile Group, Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company), and other investors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4623682 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ventyx Biosciences Inc stands at 12.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.29%.

The market cap for VTYX stock reached $600.10 million, with 59.24 million shares outstanding and 47.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, VTYX reached a trading volume of 4623682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTYX shares is $8.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ventyx Biosciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Ventyx Biosciences Inc stock. On November 07, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for VTYX shares from 46 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventyx Biosciences Inc is set at 0.97 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26.

How has VTYX stock performed recently?

Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.08. With this latest performance, VTYX shares gained by 332.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.33 for Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.55, while it was recorded at 9.03 for the last single week of trading, and 19.43 for the last 200 days.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.87 and a Current Ratio set at 11.87.

Earnings analysis for Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ventyx Biosciences Inc posted -0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTYX.

Insider trade positions for Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX]

