Raymond James lifts Integral Ad Science Holding Corp [IAS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp [NASDAQ: IAS] gained 3.66% or 0.34 points to close at $9.63 with a heavy trading volume of 4317300 shares. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM that IAS Expands “Made for Advertising” (MFA) AI-Driven Measurement and Optimization Solution with Industry-First Ad Clutter Detection and Avoidance Innovation.

Enhanced global solution enables advertisers to activate pre-bid avoidance, further reducing media waste and increasing return on investment.

Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced the expansion of its Made for Advertising (MFA) AI-driven solution. With this enhancement, IAS now provides advertisers the first solution that can measure and optimize against both MFA and Ad Clutter sites to drive maximum efficacy across the programmatic buying process.

The daily chart for IAS points out that the company has recorded -28.24% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, IAS reached to a volume of 4317300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Integral Ad Science Holding Corp [IAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAS shares is $18.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on IAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAS in the course of the last twelve months was 11.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.21.

Trading performance analysis for IAS stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp [IAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.05. With this latest performance, IAS shares dropped by -39.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.16 for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp [IAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.59, while it was recorded at 9.83 for the last single week of trading, and 15.01 for the last 200 days.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp [IAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.21 and a Current Ratio set at 3.21.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp [IAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp go to 2.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Integral Ad Science Holding Corp [IAS]

The top three institutional holders of IAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IAS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IAS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.