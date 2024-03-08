Okta Inc [OKTA] moved up 2.38: Why It’s Important

Okta Inc [NASDAQ: OKTA] closed the trading session at $111.49. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Okta Announces Availability of Fine Grained Authorization for Enhanced Security and Efficiency.

FGA enables centralized, flexible, fast, scalable authorization to meet the complex access control needs of developers.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent identity partner, today announced general availability of Fine Grained Authorization (FGA) to address authorization complexities for developers. FGA allows developers to design authorization models in a way that’s centralized, flexible, scalable, and easy to use.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.15 percent and weekly performance of 3.90 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 36.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 53.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, OKTA reached to a volume of 3306494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Okta Inc [OKTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKTA shares is $114.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Okta Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Okta Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $95, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on OKTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Okta Inc is set at 4.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKTA in the course of the last twelve months was 37.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.61.

OKTA stock trade performance evaluation

Okta Inc [OKTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.90. With this latest performance, OKTA shares gained by 36.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.48 for Okta Inc [OKTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.88, while it was recorded at 109.03 for the last single week of trading, and 78.67 for the last 200 days.

Okta Inc [OKTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Okta Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.61 and a Current Ratio set at 1.61.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Okta Inc [OKTA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Okta Inc posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 69.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Okta Inc go to 25.00%.

Okta Inc [OKTA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OKTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OKTA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OKTA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.