Market cap of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA] reaches 1.57M – now what?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ZVSA] surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.95. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 7:57 AM that ZyVersa Therapeutics Generated Approximately $2.7 Million From Exercise of Warrants Following Excitement Around News That Inflammasome Inhibitors Have Potential to Effectively Treat Obesity.

ZyVersa is developing Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, which is designed to inhibit formation of multiple types of inflammasomes, including NLRP3, and their associated ASC specks to attenuate initiation and perpetuation of damaging inflammation associated with obesity and numerous other conditions.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc stock has also loss -13.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZVSA stock has declined by -56.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -79.18% and gained 6.09% year-on date.

The market cap for ZVSA stock reached $1.57 million, with 1.64 million shares outstanding and 1.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, ZVSA reached a trading volume of 3449962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZVSA shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZVSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

ZVSA stock trade performance evaluation

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.20. With this latest performance, ZVSA shares gained by 57.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZVSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.69 for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7462, while it was recorded at 0.9166 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6369 for the last 200 days.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.17.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ZVSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ZVSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ZVSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.