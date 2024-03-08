Market cap of Paycor HCM Inc [PYCR] reaches 3.61B – now what?

Paycor HCM Inc [NASDAQ: PYCR] slipped around -0.26 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $20.29 at the close of the session, down -1.27%. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Paycor Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as underwriter for the offering.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 681.84K shares, PYCR reached a trading volume of 2952879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paycor HCM Inc [PYCR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYCR shares is $25.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Paycor HCM Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $27 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Paycor HCM Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on PYCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paycor HCM Inc is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYCR in the course of the last twelve months was 58.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.02.

How has PYCR stock performed recently?

Paycor HCM Inc [PYCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.93. With this latest performance, PYCR shares gained by 1.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.30 for Paycor HCM Inc [PYCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.33, while it was recorded at 20.50 for the last single week of trading, and 22.21 for the last 200 days.

Paycor HCM Inc [PYCR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Paycor HCM Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Earnings analysis for Paycor HCM Inc [PYCR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Paycor HCM Inc posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paycor HCM Inc go to 20.53%.

Insider trade positions for Paycor HCM Inc [PYCR]

The top three institutional holders of PYCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PYCR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PYCR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.