Market Analysts see Crescent Energy Co. [CRGY] falling to $14. Time to buy?

Crescent Energy Co. [NYSE: CRGY] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -5.67 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.64. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 8:52 PM that Crescent Energy Company Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock and Agreement to Repurchase OpCo Units.

Crescent Energy Company (“Crescent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CRGY) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“common stock”), at a price to the public of $10.50 per share, pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 (the “Registration Statement”) filed on March 6, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The common stock is being offered by Independence Energy Aggregator L.P. (the “Selling Stockholder”), the direct owner of the shares being offered and the entity through which certain unaffiliated limited partners and affiliated entities hold their interests in the Company and its subsidiary Crescent Energy OpCo LLC. The Company will not sell any shares of its common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds therefrom. In connection with the offering, the Selling Stockholder also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Evercore Group L.L.C. and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering. Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Truist Securities, Inc. are also serving as joint book-running managers for the offering. Stephens Inc., TPH&Co., the energy business of Perella Weinberg Partners, and Piper Sandler & Co. are serving as co-managers for the offering. The offering is expected to close on March 11, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7605024 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Crescent Energy Co. stands at 5.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.51%.

The market cap for CRGY stock reached $974.73 million, with 91.61 million shares outstanding and 81.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, CRGY reached a trading volume of 7605024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crescent Energy Co. [CRGY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRGY shares is $15.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRGY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Crescent Energy Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Crescent Energy Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on CRGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Energy Co. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRGY in the course of the last twelve months was 2.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

How has CRGY stock performed recently?

Crescent Energy Co. [CRGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.83. With this latest performance, CRGY shares dropped by -1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.24 for Crescent Energy Co. [CRGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.44, while it was recorded at 11.27 for the last single week of trading, and 11.57 for the last 200 days.

Crescent Energy Co. [CRGY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Crescent Energy Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

Earnings analysis for Crescent Energy Co. [CRGY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crescent Energy Co. posted 1.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 396.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crescent Energy Co. go to -4.60%.

Insider trade positions for Crescent Energy Co. [CRGY]

