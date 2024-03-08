Lennar Corp. [LEN] gain 10.32% so far this year. What now?

Lennar Corp. [NYSE: LEN] gained 2.10% on the last trading session, reaching $164.42 price per share at the time. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 4:30 PM that LENNAR CORPORATION’S FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL TO BE BROADCAST LIVE ON THE INTERNET.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, announced today that the Company will release earnings for the first quarter ended February 29, 2024 after the market closes on March 13, 2024. Additionally, the Company will hold a conference call on March 14, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed through Lennar’s website at investors.lennar.com. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at investors.lennar.com for 90 days.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, LEN reached a trading volume of 2696173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lennar Corp. [LEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $165.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Lennar Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Lennar Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on LEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corp. is set at 3.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.23.

Lennar Corp. [LEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.73. With this latest performance, LEN shares gained by 8.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.36 for Lennar Corp. [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.27, while it was recorded at 161.41 for the last single week of trading, and 128.65 for the last 200 days.

Lennar Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.23 and a Current Ratio set at 4.04.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lennar Corp. posted 2.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corp. go to 0.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lennar Corp. [LEN]

