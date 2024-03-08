Dyne Therapeutics Inc [DYN] gain 98.80% so far this year. What now?

Dyne Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: DYN] closed the trading session at $26.44. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Dyne Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights.

– Positive Initial Clinical Data from ACHIEVE Trial in DM1 Patients and DELIVER Trial in DMD Patients Demonstrated Proof-of-Concept, Validating the Promise of the FORCE™ Platform and Targeted Delivery to Muscle -.

– Strengthened Balance Sheet with $345 Million Public Offering Extending Projected Cash Runway Through 2025 -.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 98.80 percent and weekly performance of -1.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 124.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 126.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, DYN reached to a volume of 4703790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dyne Therapeutics Inc [DYN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DYN shares is $35.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DYN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Dyne Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $16 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Dyne Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on DYN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dyne Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.79 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

DYN stock trade performance evaluation

Dyne Therapeutics Inc [DYN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.71. With this latest performance, DYN shares gained by 20.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 124.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.22 for Dyne Therapeutics Inc [DYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.46, while it was recorded at 27.19 for the last single week of trading, and 13.05 for the last 200 days.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc [DYN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Dyne Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.53 and a Current Ratio set at 2.53.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dyne Therapeutics Inc [DYN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dyne Therapeutics Inc posted -0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DYN.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc [DYN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DYN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DYN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DYN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.