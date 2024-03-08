Cava Group Inc [CAVA] is 43.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cava Group Inc [NYSE: CAVA] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 4.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $61.72. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 4:30 PM that CAVA to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum.

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE: CAVA), the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand that brings heart, health, and humanity to food, today announced that it will participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Brett Schulman and Tricia Tolivar will participate in 1×1 meetings and a fireside chat at 3:00 PM EDT. The fireside chat will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the company’s IR website at investor.cava.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2721333 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cava Group Inc stands at 4.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.84%.

The market cap for CAVA stock reached $7.02 billion, with 113.71 million shares outstanding and 85.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, CAVA reached a trading volume of 2721333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cava Group Inc [CAVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAVA shares is $61.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Cava Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $35 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Cava Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on CAVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cava Group Inc is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.92.

How has CAVA stock performed recently?

Cava Group Inc [CAVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.67. With this latest performance, CAVA shares gained by 23.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.12% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.35 for Cava Group Inc [CAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.07, while it was recorded at 58.92 for the last single week of trading.

Cava Group Inc [CAVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cava Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.25.

Insider trade positions for Cava Group Inc [CAVA]

The top three institutional holders of CAVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CAVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CAVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.