Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] Revenue clocked in at $52.94 billion, down -0.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Tyson Foods, Inc. [NYSE: TSN] loss -0.58% on the last trading session, reaching $53.40 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, TSN reached a trading volume of 2832561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $58.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tyson Foods, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2024, representing the official price target for Tyson Foods, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Reduce rating on TSN stock. On April 20, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for TSN shares from 66 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods, Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSN in the course of the last twelve months was 31.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

Trading performance analysis for TSN stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.91. With this latest performance, TSN shares dropped by -7.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.54 for Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.98, while it was recorded at 53.59 for the last single week of trading, and 51.59 for the last 200 days.

Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tyson Foods, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]

The top three institutional holders of TSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TSN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TSN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.