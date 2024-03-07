Rail Vision Ltd [RVSN] moved up 59.90: Why It’s Important

Rail Vision Ltd [NASDAQ: RVSN] closed the trading session at $3.15.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 106.67 percent and weekly performance of 8.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -77.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 142.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.63M shares, RVSN reached to a volume of 86576576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rail Vision Ltd [RVSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVSN shares is $56.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVSN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rail Vision Ltd is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 67.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71.

RVSN stock trade performance evaluation

Rail Vision Ltd [RVSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.62. With this latest performance, RVSN shares dropped by -77.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.52 for Rail Vision Ltd [RVSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.0700, while it was recorded at 2.4900 for the last single week of trading, and 3.9400 for the last 200 days.

Rail Vision Ltd [RVSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Rail Vision Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.67 and a Current Ratio set at 3.13.

Rail Vision Ltd [RVSN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RVSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RVSN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RVSN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.