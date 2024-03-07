Nexalin Technology Inc [NXL] is 28.46% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nexalin Technology Inc [NASDAQ: NXL] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 49.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.52.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16105291 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nexalin Technology Inc stands at 30.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.49%.

The market cap for NXL stock reached $3.87 million, with 7.29 million shares outstanding and 5.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 36.85K shares, NXL reached a trading volume of 16105291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nexalin Technology Inc [NXL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nexalin Technology Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

How has NXL stock performed recently?

Nexalin Technology Inc [NXL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 66.40. With this latest performance, NXL shares gained by 39.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.42 for Nexalin Technology Inc [NXL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3664, while it was recorded at 0.3657 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5233 for the last 200 days.

Nexalin Technology Inc [NXL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nexalin Technology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.43 and a Current Ratio set at 3.56.

Insider trade positions for Nexalin Technology Inc [NXL]

The top three institutional holders of NXL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NXL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NXL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.