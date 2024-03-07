Marpai Inc [MRAI] Stock trading around $1.97 per share: What’s Next?

Marpai Inc [NASDAQ: MRAI] gained 28.76% or 0.44 points to close at $1.97 with a heavy trading volume of 6632322 shares.

The daily chart for MRAI points out that the company has recorded 101.02% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 618.77K shares, MRAI reached to a volume of 6632322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marpai Inc [MRAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRAI shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marpai Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43.

Trading performance analysis for MRAI stock

Marpai Inc [MRAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.11. With this latest performance, MRAI shares gained by 71.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.37 for Marpai Inc [MRAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4207, while it was recorded at 1.6000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4155 for the last 200 days.

Marpai Inc [MRAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Marpai Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Marpai Inc [MRAI]

The top three institutional holders of MRAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MRAI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MRAI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.