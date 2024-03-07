Market cap of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG] reaches 26.39M – now what?

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: GDHG] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.51.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd stock has also loss -1.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GDHG stock has declined by -97.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -84.82% and lost -30.09% year-on date.

The market cap for GDHG stock reached $26.39 million, with 51.75 million shares outstanding and 17.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, GDHG reached a trading volume of 5836900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

GDHG stock trade performance evaluation

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, GDHG shares gained by 2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.82% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.88 for Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5716, while it was recorded at 0.4910 for the last single week of trading, and 5.8967 for the last 200 days.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GDHG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GDHG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GDHG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.