Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU] moved up 1.15: Why It’s Important

Baidu Inc ADR [NASDAQ: BIDU] gained 1.15% or 1.13 points to close at $99.38 with a heavy trading volume of 3779707 shares. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 4:00 AM that Baidu Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888 (HKD Counter) and 89888 (RMB Counter)) (“Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading AI company with a strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

“Baidu Core reported another solid quarter,” said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. “Throughout 2023, we made significant strides in advancing ERNIE and ERNIE Bot, reinventing our products and services, and achieving breakthroughs in monetization. Concurrently, our core business remained resilient and healthy. Looking ahead, our commitment to Gen-AI and foundation models remains unwavering, paving the way for the [gradual] creation of a new growth engine.”.

The daily chart for BIDU points out that the company has recorded -30.31% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, BIDU reached to a volume of 3779707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $157.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Baidu Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $160 to $190, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on BIDU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc ADR is set at 3.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 104.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for BIDU in the course of the last twelve months was 10.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.82.

Trading performance analysis for BIDU stock

Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.80. With this latest performance, BIDU shares dropped by -4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.35 for Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.41, while it was recorded at 100.74 for the last single week of trading, and 124.25 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Baidu Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.82 and a Current Ratio set at 3.01.

Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baidu Inc ADR posted 2.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc ADR go to 14.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU]

The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BIDU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.