Vivid Seats Inc [SEAT] moved down -10.39: Why It’s Important

Vivid Seats Inc [NASDAQ: SEAT] loss -10.39% on the last trading session, reaching $5.35 price per share at the time. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Vivid Seats Reports Fourth Quarter Results and Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program.

Finishes Transformational 2023 with Foundation for Durable Growth.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, SEAT reached a trading volume of 6102494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vivid Seats Inc [SEAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEAT shares is $9.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Vivid Seats Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Vivid Seats Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SEAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vivid Seats Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEAT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

Trading performance analysis for SEAT stock

Vivid Seats Inc [SEAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.72. With this latest performance, SEAT shares dropped by -6.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.85 for Vivid Seats Inc [SEAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.99, while it was recorded at 5.90 for the last single week of trading, and 6.94 for the last 200 days.

Vivid Seats Inc [SEAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Vivid Seats Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

Vivid Seats Inc [SEAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vivid Seats Inc posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vivid Seats Inc go to 10.88%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vivid Seats Inc [SEAT]

The top three institutional holders of SEAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SEAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SEAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.