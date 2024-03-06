Opko Health Inc [OPK] Revenue clocked in at $863.49 million, down -38.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Opko Health Inc [NASDAQ: OPK] price plunged by -6.51 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 8:52 AM that AIDS Clinical Trial Group Presents Results from Phase 1 Study of ModeX Trispecific Antibody for the Treatment and Prevention of HIV.

• Study delivers first clinical safety and pharmacokinetic data as proof of concept for the use of multispecific antibodies in humans• Candidate showed similar half-life to standard monoclonal antibodies and minimal anti-drug antibodies.

The one-year OPK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.12. The average equity rating for OPK stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Opko Health Inc [OPK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPK shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Opko Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Opko Health Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opko Health Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

OPK Stock Performance Analysis:

Opko Health Inc [OPK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.96. With this latest performance, OPK shares dropped by -6.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.93 for Opko Health Inc [OPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0863, while it was recorded at 0.9827 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4890 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Opko Health Inc Fundamentals:

Opko Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.22 and a Current Ratio set at 1.55.

OPK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Opko Health Inc posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Opko Health Inc go to 12.00%.

Opko Health Inc [OPK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OPK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OPK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.