Citigroup slashes price target on Tandem Diabetes Care Inc [TNDM] – find out why.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc [NASDAQ: TNDM] slipped around -4.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $27.10 at the close of the session, down -12.96%. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Proposed Private Placement of Convertible Notes.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, announced today that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of its Convertible Senior Notes due 2029 (the “notes”) in a private placement (the “offering”) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Tandem also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within the 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first date on which the notes are issued, up to an additional $37.5 million principal amount of notes.

The notes will be general unsecured obligations of Tandem and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears. Upon conversion, Tandem will pay or deliver, as the case may be, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at its election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, TNDM reached a trading volume of 6480138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tandem Diabetes Care Inc [TNDM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNDM shares is $33.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $45 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.13.

How has TNDM stock performed recently?

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc [TNDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, TNDM shares gained by 16.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.85 for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc [TNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.85, while it was recorded at 27.81 for the last single week of trading, and 24.69 for the last 200 days.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc [TNDM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.02 and a Current Ratio set at 3.83.

Earnings analysis for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc [TNDM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNDM.

Insider trade positions for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc [TNDM]

The top three institutional holders of TNDM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TNDM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TNDM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.