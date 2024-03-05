Wall Street Analyst Initiated D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS]. What else is Wall St. saying

D-Wave Quantum Inc [NYSE: QBTS] closed the trading session at $1.43. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM that D-Wave Regains Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Standards.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) (“D-Wave”), a leader in commercial quantum computing systems, software, and services, today announced it has regained compliance with the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) continued listing standard for minimum share price under Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual.

On March 1, 2024, the NYSE provided D-Wave with a notification letter of recompliance based on a calculation of the Company’s average closing share price for the 30 trading days ended February 29, 2024, which reflected an average closing share price above the NYSE’s $1.00 minimum requirement.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 62.48 percent and weekly performance of -24.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 55.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 74.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, QBTS reached to a volume of 7754278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QBTS shares is $2.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QBTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for D-Wave Quantum Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2022, representing the official price target for D-Wave Quantum Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D-Wave Quantum Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for QBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

QBTS stock trade performance evaluation

D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.74. With this latest performance, QBTS shares gained by 55.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.52 for D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1339, while it was recorded at 1.7740 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2875 for the last 200 days.

D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

D-Wave Quantum Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, D-Wave Quantum Inc posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QBTS.

D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of QBTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in QBTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in QBTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.