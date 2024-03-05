Market cap of Sabre Corp [SABR] reaches 918.34M – now what?

Sabre Corp [NASDAQ: SABR] price plunged by -7.28 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Sabre Announces Exchange of $150 Million of Existing 4.000% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2025 for Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2026.

Sabre Corporation (“Sabre”) today announced that, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Sabre Holdings Corporation and Sabre GLBL Inc. (“Sabre GLBL”), it has entered into privately negotiated exchange agreements (the “Exchange Agreements”) with a limited number of existing holders, who are qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and institutional accredited investors, of Sabre GLBL’s outstanding 4.000% exchangeable senior notes due 2025 (the “Existing Exchangeable Notes”). Pursuant to the Exchange Agreements, Sabre GLBL will exchange (the “Exchange”) $150.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the Existing Exchangeable Notes for (i) $150.0 million in aggregate principal amount of new exchangeable senior notes due 2026 (the “New Exchangeable Notes”) and (ii) an aggregate of approximately $32.6 million in cash, with such cash payment representing the premium paid for the Existing Exchangeable Notes in excess of par value and accrued and unpaid interest on the Existing Exchangeable Notes. The Exchange is expected to settle on or about March 19, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Upon completion of the Exchange, the aggregate principal amount of the Existing Exchangeable Notes outstanding will be $183.0 million, and the aggregate principal amount of the New Exchangeable Notes outstanding will be $150.0 million. Sabre and Sabre GLBL will not receive any cash proceeds from the issuance of the New Exchangeable Notes pursuant to the Exchange.

The one-year SABR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.18. The average equity rating for SABR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Sabre Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $3.50 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Sabre Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on SABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corp is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32.

Sabre Corp [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.36. With this latest performance, SABR shares dropped by -42.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.03 for Sabre Corp [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.94, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 4.00 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sabre Corp posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SABR.

The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.