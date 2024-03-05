For Li Auto Inc ADR [LI], Analyst sees a drop to $41. What next?

Li Auto Inc ADR [NASDAQ: LI] plunged by -$5.94 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $37.60. The company report on March 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Li Auto Inc. Hosts 2024 Spring Launch Event.

Li Auto Inc ADR stock has also loss -9.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LI stock has inclined by 1.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.72% and gained 0.45% year-on date.

The market cap for LI stock reached $30.99 billion, with 824.31 million shares outstanding and 815.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.53M shares, LI reached a trading volume of 18377755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $55.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2024, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20.66, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on LI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc ADR is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.66.

LI stock trade performance evaluation

Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.05. With this latest performance, LI shares gained by 28.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.19 for Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.83, while it was recorded at 43.70 for the last single week of trading, and 35.67 for the last 200 days.

Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Li Auto Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.48 and a Current Ratio set at 1.57.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Li Auto Inc ADR posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LI.

Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.