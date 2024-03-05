Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR] is -38.83% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Better Choice Company Inc [AMEX: BTTR] gained 0.65% on the last trading session, reaching $0.17 price per share at the time. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 2:00 PM that Better Choice to Explore Non-Equity Related Capital Solutions to Fund the R&D of its Domestic Animal Targeted GLP1 Supplement.

About Better Choice Company, Inc.Better Choice Company Inc. is a pet health and wellness company focused on providing pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier, and longer lives. We offer a broad portfolio of pet health and wellness products for dogs and cats sold under our Halo brand across multiple forms, including foods, treats, toppers, dental products, chews, and supplements. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success and are well positioned to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. Our products consist of kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food, and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products and supplements. Halo’s core products are made with high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients for natural, science-based nutrition. Each innovative recipe is formulated with leading veterinary and nutrition experts to deliver optimal health. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

If compared to the average trading volume of 770.13K shares, BTTR reached a trading volume of 10091273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTTR shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Better Choice Company Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for BTTR stock

Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.09. With this latest performance, BTTR shares dropped by -23.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.29 for Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2352, while it was recorded at 0.1739 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2343 for the last 200 days.

Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Better Choice Company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.59.

Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Better Choice Company Inc posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -46.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTTR.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR]

