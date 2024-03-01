Mizuho lifts Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [MAXN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: MAXN] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -4.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.01. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 6:05 AM that Maxeon Solar Technologies Announces Completion of First Customer Installation with Next Generation Maxeon IBC Panels.

New Maxeon 7 panels set industry benchmark with efficiency exceeding 24%.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced the completion of a new solar installation featuring its next-generation Maxeon IBC solar panels with the world’s highest conversion rate efficiency of any commercial solar panels, at 24.1%. This is the first project powered by these new Maxeon 7 panels, setting a new industry benchmark, and reaffirming the company’s innovation leadership and ability to transform technological aspirations into real-world solutions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4143013 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd stands at 9.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.75%.

The market cap for MAXN stock reached $211.65 million, with 45.03 million shares outstanding and 31.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, MAXN reached a trading volume of 4143013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [MAXN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAXN shares is $7.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price from $25 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $12, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on MAXN stock. On October 11, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for MAXN shares from 25 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.25.

How has MAXN stock performed recently?

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [MAXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.52. With this latest performance, MAXN shares dropped by -13.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.58 for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [MAXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.33, while it was recorded at 4.13 for the last single week of trading, and 13.75 for the last 200 days.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [MAXN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.62.

Earnings analysis for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [MAXN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd posted -1.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAXN.

Insider trade positions for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [MAXN]

The top three institutional holders of MAXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MAXN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MAXN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.