Market cap of Rail Vision Ltd [RVSN] reaches 8.58M – now what?

Rail Vision Ltd [NASDAQ: RVSN] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.86. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 8:47 AM that Rail Vision Joins NVIDIA Metropolis to Boost Railway Safety Systems.

Rail Vision uses the NVIDIA Jetson and other NVIDIA edge AI platforms in its advanced railway safety systems.

Rail Vision Ltd stock has also loss -15.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RVSN stock has inclined by 106.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.57% and gained 87.64% year-on date.

The market cap for RVSN stock reached $8.58 million, with 1.99 million shares outstanding and 1.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.22M shares, RVSN reached a trading volume of 16336507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rail Vision Ltd [RVSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVSN shares is $56.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVSN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rail Vision Ltd is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 61.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71.

RVSN stock trade performance evaluation

Rail Vision Ltd [RVSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.88. With this latest performance, RVSN shares dropped by -80.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.90 for Rail Vision Ltd [RVSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.98, while it was recorded at 2.90 for the last single week of trading, and 4.00 for the last 200 days.

Rail Vision Ltd [RVSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Rail Vision Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.67 and a Current Ratio set at 3.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rail Vision Ltd [RVSN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rail Vision Ltd posted -1.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVSN.

Rail Vision Ltd [RVSN]: Institutional Ownership

