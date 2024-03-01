Market cap of LAVA Therapeutics NV [LVTX] reaches 87.55M – now what?

LAVA Therapeutics NV [NASDAQ: LVTX] gained 54.17% or 1.17 points to close at $3.33 with a heavy trading volume of 36782595 shares. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM that LAVA Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA to Evaluate LAVA-1207 in Combination with KEYTRUDA®.

Collaboration will support the initiation of a combination arm in the ongoing Phase 1/2a trial in patients with mCRPC.

Enrollment will continue in the monotherapy and IL-2 combination arms of the study.

The daily chart for LVTX points out that the company has recorded 82.97% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 807.74K shares, LVTX reached to a volume of 36782595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LAVA Therapeutics NV [LVTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVTX shares is $6.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for LAVA Therapeutics NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for LAVA Therapeutics NV stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on LVTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LAVA Therapeutics NV is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98.

Trading performance analysis for LVTX stock

LAVA Therapeutics NV [LVTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.04. With this latest performance, LVTX shares gained by 92.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.88 for LAVA Therapeutics NV [LVTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.78, while it was recorded at 2.36 for the last single week of trading, and 1.73 for the last 200 days.

LAVA Therapeutics NV [LVTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

LAVA Therapeutics NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

LAVA Therapeutics NV [LVTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LAVA Therapeutics NV posted -0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVTX.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at LAVA Therapeutics NV [LVTX]

