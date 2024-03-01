Market cap of Endava plc ADR [DAVA] reaches 1.55B – now what?

Endava plc ADR [NYSE: DAVA] closed the trading session at $37.17. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 7:12 AM that Endava Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results.

Q2 FY2024.

10.6% Year on Year Revenue Decrease to £183.6 million .

The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.25 percent and weekly performance of -44.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -49.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -44.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 254.80K shares, DAVA reached to a volume of 5228094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Endava plc ADR [DAVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAVA shares is $67.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Endava plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price from $68 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Endava plc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on DAVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endava plc ADR is set at 4.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAVA in the course of the last twelve months was 12.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.13.

DAVA stock trade performance evaluation

Endava plc ADR [DAVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -44.08. With this latest performance, DAVA shares dropped by -49.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 13.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.10 for Endava plc ADR [DAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.02, while it was recorded at 59.44 for the last single week of trading, and 58.75 for the last 200 days.

Endava plc ADR [DAVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Endava plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.13 and a Current Ratio set at 3.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Endava plc ADR [DAVA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Endava plc ADR posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endava plc ADR go to 5.54%.

Endava plc ADR [DAVA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DAVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DAVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DAVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.