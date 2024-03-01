Market cap of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] reaches 7.06B – now what?

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CCCS] price surged by 0.95 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 9:35 PM that CCC Intelligent Solutions Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering of 43 Million Shares of Common Stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCCS) today announced the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering of the Company’s common stock (the “Offering”) by affiliates of Advent International, L.P. and Oak Hill Capital Partners (collectively, the “Selling Stockholders”) at a price to the public of $11.42 per share. The Offering consists of 43 million shares of the Company’s common stock, upsized from the previously announced size of 40 million shares. The Selling Stockholders granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6.45 million shares of the Company’s common stock. The Offering is expected to close on or about March 4, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Offering consists entirely of shares of the Company’s common stock to be sold by the Selling Stockholders, and the Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholders.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book running managers for the Offering. The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-267793), which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on October 14, 2022. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus. You may get these documents for free, including the prospectus supplement, once available, by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement, once available, and the accompanying base prospectus may be obtained by contacting: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, by mail at 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone: (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

The one-year CCCS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.71. The average equity rating for CCCS stock is currently 1.54, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCCS shares is $13.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2023, representing the official price target for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on CCCS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCCS in the course of the last twelve months was 36.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.02.

CCCS Stock Performance Analysis:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.90. With this latest performance, CCCS shares gained by 5.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.94 for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.16, while it was recorded at 11.56 for the last single week of trading, and 11.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.02 and a Current Ratio set at 4.02.

CCCS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCCS.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CCCS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CCCS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CCCS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.