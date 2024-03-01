Home Depot, Inc. [HD] stock Downgrade by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $323

Home Depot, Inc. [NYSE: HD] price surged by 0.79 percent to reach at $3.0. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 10:30 AM that Redefining Success: 18-Year Home Depot Associate Shares Her Core Career Principles.

The Home Depot:

The one-year HD stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.38. The average equity rating for HD stock is currently 2.15, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Home Depot, Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $375.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Home Depot, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $325 to $335. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2024, representing the official price target for Home Depot, Inc. stock. On January 18, 2024, analysts increased their price target for HD shares from 350 to 415.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Home Depot, Inc. is set at 5.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 265.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 21.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

HD Stock Performance Analysis:

Home Depot, Inc. [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.50. With this latest performance, HD shares gained by 6.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.40 for Home Depot, Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 356.57, while it was recorded at 375.47 for the last single week of trading, and 321.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Home Depot, Inc. Fundamentals:

Home Depot, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

HD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Home Depot, Inc. posted 3.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Home Depot, Inc. go to 4.50%.

Home Depot, Inc. [HD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.