Cue Health Inc [HLTH] is 96.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cue Health Inc [NASDAQ: HLTH] gained 24.90% or 0.06 points to close at $0.32 with a heavy trading volume of 3997369 shares. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Cue Health to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Cue Health Inc. (“Cue”) (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. In conjunction with the release, Cue will host a conference call and webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

To access the live call via telephone, please register in advance using the link here. Upon registering, each participant will receive an email confirmation with dial-in numbers and a unique personal PIN that can be used to join the call.

The daily chart for HLTH points out that the company has recorded -26.76% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, HLTH reached to a volume of 3997369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cue Health Inc [HLTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLTH shares is $1.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cue Health Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

Cue Health Inc [HLTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.31. With this latest performance, HLTH shares gained by 39.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.30 for Cue Health Inc [HLTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2374, while it was recorded at 0.2651 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3893 for the last 200 days.

Cue Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.29.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cue Health Inc posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 58.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLTH.

The top three institutional holders of HLTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HLTH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HLTH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.