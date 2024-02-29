why C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.89

C4 Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: CCCC] jumped around 1.2 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.95 at the close of the session, up 12.31%. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM that C4 Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights.

CFT1946 Preclinical Data Accepted for a Poster Presentation at the AACR Annual Meeting 2024.

Phase 1 Dose Escalation Trials for CFT7455 and CFT1946 Continue to Progress; Data from Both Trials Expected in 2H 2024.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.55M shares, CCCC reached a trading volume of 5677561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCCC shares is $16.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for C4 Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $2 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2023, representing the official price target for C4 Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $10, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on CCCC stock. On February 24, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CCCC shares from 15 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C4 Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70.

C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.03. With this latest performance, CCCC shares gained by 72.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 247.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.43 for C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.42, while it was recorded at 9.60 for the last single week of trading, and 3.58 for the last 200 days.

C4 Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.34 and a Current Ratio set at 6.34.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, C4 Therapeutics Inc posted -0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for C4 Therapeutics Inc go to 22.30%.

