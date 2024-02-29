Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS] gain 51.16% so far this year. What now?

Wearable Devices Ltd [NASDAQ: WLDS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.26% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.01%. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 8:45 AM that Wearable Devices Teams up with Qualcomm to Elevate Extended Reality Experience.

This Collaboration Aims to Transform XR Industry Using the Mudra’s Touchless Control Technology.

Over the last 12 months, WLDS stock dropped by -16.80%.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.29 million, with 15.05 million shares outstanding and 12.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 668.64K shares, WLDS stock reached a trading volume of 5978441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wearable Devices Ltd is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 276.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

WLDS Stock Performance Analysis:

Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.01. With this latest performance, WLDS shares gained by 36.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.14 for Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3931, while it was recorded at 0.4577 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8631 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wearable Devices Ltd Fundamentals:

Wearable Devices Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.69 and a Current Ratio set at 5.69.

Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS] Institutonal Ownership Details

