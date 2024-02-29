Vivani Medical Inc [VANI] is 266.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vivani Medical Inc [NASDAQ: VANI] surged by $2.73 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $3.74. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Vivani Medical Announces Positive NPM-115 Preclinical Weight Loss Data Comparable to Ozempic®/Wegovy® and Discloses NPM-139 as Semaglutide as Strategy Shifts to Prioritize Obesity Portfolio.

NPM-115 (exenatide implant) generated significant weight loss comparable to injectable semaglutide (Ozempic®/Wegovy®) from a single administration with expected twice-yearly dosing.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Vivani discloses semaglutide as the active pharmaceutical ingredient in NPM-139, with the added potential benefit of once-yearly dosing.

Vivani Medical Inc stock has also gained 240.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VANI stock has inclined by 293.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 289.86% and gained 266.67% year-on date.

The market cap for VANI stock reached $190.85 million, with 50.74 million shares outstanding and 25.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 48.94K shares, VANI reached a trading volume of 148241146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vivani Medical Inc [VANI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VANI shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VANI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vivani Medical Inc is set at 0.54 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

VANI stock trade performance evaluation

Vivani Medical Inc [VANI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 240.00. With this latest performance, VANI shares gained by 263.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 289.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 263.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VANI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 95.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 93.34 for Vivani Medical Inc [VANI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0800, while it was recorded at 1.5900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1100 for the last 200 days.

Vivani Medical Inc [VANI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Vivani Medical Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.13 and a Current Ratio set at 4.13.

Vivani Medical Inc [VANI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VANI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VANI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VANI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.