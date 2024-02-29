Market cap of Imunon Inc [IMNN] reaches 9.21M – now what?

Imunon Inc [NASDAQ: IMNN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 38.03% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 82.33%. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Now Enrolling Patients in Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of IMUNON’s IMNN-001 in Combination with Bevacizumab in Advanced Ovarian Cancer.

Trial will evaluate the effect of this combination therapy on minimal residual disease.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Over the last 12 months, IMNN stock dropped by -30.99%. The one-year Imunon Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.6. The average equity rating for IMNN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.21 million, with 9.40 million shares outstanding and 9.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 61.26K shares, IMNN stock reached a trading volume of 4135317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Imunon Inc [IMNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMNN shares is $11.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMNN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Imunon Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 76.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06.

IMNN Stock Performance Analysis:

Imunon Inc [IMNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 82.33. With this latest performance, IMNN shares gained by 71.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.60 for Imunon Inc [IMNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6343, while it was recorded at 0.6909 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0116 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Imunon Inc Fundamentals:

Imunon Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.09 and a Current Ratio set at 4.09.

IMNN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Imunon Inc posted -1.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -89.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMNN.

Imunon Inc [IMNN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IMNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IMNN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IMNN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.