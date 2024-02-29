Integral Ad Science Holding Corp [IAS] moved down -41.46: Why It’s Important

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp [NASDAQ: IAS] loss -41.46% or -7.09 points to close at $10.01 with a heavy trading volume of 15711979 shares. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 4:05 PM that IAS to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, announced today that Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, and Tania Secor, CFO, will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom ConferenceTuesday, March 5, 2024, at 12:35 p.m. PT / 3:35 p.m. ET.

The daily chart for IAS points out that the company has recorded -26.67% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, IAS reached to a volume of 15711979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Integral Ad Science Holding Corp [IAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAS shares is $18.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Feb-29-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on IAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAS in the course of the last twelve months was 12.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.21.

Trading performance analysis for IAS stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp [IAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.61. With this latest performance, IAS shares dropped by -34.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.12 for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp [IAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.20, while it was recorded at 15.41 for the last single week of trading, and 15.20 for the last 200 days.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp [IAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.21 and a Current Ratio set at 3.21.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp [IAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp go to 2.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Integral Ad Science Holding Corp [IAS]

The top three institutional holders of IAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IAS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IAS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.