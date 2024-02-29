Global Net Lease Inc [GNL] Is Currently -2.45 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Global Net Lease Inc [NYSE: GNL] price plunged by -2.45 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Global Net Lease Appoints Real Estate Veteran to Board of Directors.

Michael J. U. Monahan, a CBRE Vice Chair, Appointed to GNL’s Board.

The one-year GNL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.92. The average equity rating for GNL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Global Net Lease Inc [GNL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNL shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Global Net Lease Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Global Net Lease Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Net Lease Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNL in the course of the last twelve months was 22.81.

GNL Stock Performance Analysis:

Global Net Lease Inc [GNL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.49. With this latest performance, GNL shares dropped by -19.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.91 for Global Net Lease Inc [GNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.81, while it was recorded at 7.40 for the last single week of trading, and 9.59 for the last 200 days.

GNL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Global Net Lease Inc posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -500.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNL.

Global Net Lease Inc [GNL] Institutonal Ownership Details

