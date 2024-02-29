For Flywire Corp [FLYW], Analyst sees a rise to $27. What next?

Flywire Corp [NASDAQ: FLYW] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 17.66 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $28.85. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Flywire Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal-Year 2023 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter Revenue Increased 37.5% Year-over-Year.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6130580 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Flywire Corp stands at 5.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.87%.

The market cap for FLYW stock reached $3.50 billion, with 120.70 million shares outstanding and 115.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, FLYW reached a trading volume of 6130580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Flywire Corp [FLYW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLYW shares is $34.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLYW stock is a recommendation set at 1.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Flywire Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Flywire Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on FLYW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flywire Corp is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLYW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLYW in the course of the last twelve months was 43.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.97.

How has FLYW stock performed recently?

Flywire Corp [FLYW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.19. With this latest performance, FLYW shares gained by 30.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLYW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.65 for Flywire Corp [FLYW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.29, while it was recorded at 24.78 for the last single week of trading, and 27.69 for the last 200 days.

Flywire Corp [FLYW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Flywire Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.97 and a Current Ratio set at 2.98.

Earnings analysis for Flywire Corp [FLYW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Flywire Corp posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLYW.

Insider trade positions for Flywire Corp [FLYW]

The top three institutional holders of FLYW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FLYW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FLYW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.