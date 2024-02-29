Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] Is Currently -1.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Corebridge Financial Inc. [NYSE: CRBG] closed the trading session at $24.43. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Corebridge Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Fourth Quarter.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Premiums and deposits1 of $10.5 billion, a 20% increase over the prior year quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.79 percent and weekly performance of -3.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 44.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, CRBG reached to a volume of 3794154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRBG shares is $28.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRBG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Corebridge Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Corebridge Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $18, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on CRBG stock. On April 04, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CRBG shares from 25 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corebridge Financial Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRBG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRBG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.52.

CRBG stock trade performance evaluation

Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.13. With this latest performance, CRBG shares dropped by -0.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.69 for Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.62, while it was recorded at 24.82 for the last single week of trading, and 20.06 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corebridge Financial Inc. posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRBG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corebridge Financial Inc. go to 20.10%.

Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CRBG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRBG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRBG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.