Chardan Capital Markets slashes price target on Nauticus Robotics Inc [KITT] – find out why.

Nauticus Robotics Inc [NASDAQ: KITT] closed the trading session at $0.35. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 9:09 AM that Nauticus Robotics Raises $12M in Funding to Execute 2024 Goals, including Industry-changing ‘Augmented Autonomy’ for Subsea Robots.

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ: KITT), a leading developer of subsea robots and software, announces securing over $12M net today, part of a second tranche of investment.

The new investment will expedite certification of Nauticus’ flagship robot, the Aquanaut, which facilitates the transformation of tethered ROV operations to fully autonomous operations. It is expected to perform numerous tasks in water depths ranging from 200 – 2000+ meters during February in preparation for an inaugural job inspecting a deep-water production facility of a major oil and gas company in the Gulf of Mexico.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -48.36 percent and weekly performance of 17.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -82.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -78.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, KITT reached to a volume of 52135025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KITT shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KITT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Nauticus Robotics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Nauticus Robotics Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nauticus Robotics Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for KITT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Nauticus Robotics Inc [KITT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.85. With this latest performance, KITT shares dropped by -18.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KITT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.73 for Nauticus Robotics Inc [KITT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4567, while it was recorded at 0.3000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5105 for the last 200 days.

Nauticus Robotics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.86.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nauticus Robotics Inc posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -72.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KITT.

