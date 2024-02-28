Market cap of Presto Automation Inc [PRST] reaches 46.05M – now what?

Presto Automation Inc [NASDAQ: PRST] gained 74.05% or 0.24 points to close at $0.57 with a heavy trading volume of 25788523 shares. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 10:04 AM that Presto Automation Raises $6.0 Million and Wins Final Appeal in Case Against XAC.

“This capital injection is a strong signal of my commitment to Presto and its shareholders – we have tremendous belief in the Company’s prospects in its rapidly-growing market and our continuing efforts to enhance shareholder value,” said Mr. Gupta.

The daily chart for PRST points out that the company has recorded -81.61% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 389.92K shares, PRST reached to a volume of 25788523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Presto Automation Inc [PRST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRST shares is $0.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRST stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Presto Automation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Presto Automation Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Presto Automation Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17.

Trading performance analysis for PRST stock

Presto Automation Inc [PRST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 150.00. With this latest performance, PRST shares gained by 115.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.43 for Presto Automation Inc [PRST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3494, while it was recorded at 0.3329 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0559 for the last 200 days.

Presto Automation Inc [PRST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Presto Automation Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.25 and a Current Ratio set at 0.26.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Presto Automation Inc [PRST]

The top three institutional holders of PRST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PRST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PRST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.